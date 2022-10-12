LeGarrette Blount Youth Football Fight Goes To Prosecutors

Prosecutors will decide if former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount will face charges regarding a fight he got into following a youth football game.

The three-time-Super Bowl Champion was involved in an altercation where he threw punches at another adult after the game.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Blount running after someone after the two teams’ postgame handshake. You see Blount land multiple punches before all hell breaks loose. Cops arrived on the scene, but by then it was over. No injuries were reported.

LeGarrette Blount, now head coach of 12-yr-old #football players, got into a fight after a game in AZ Saturday night. All hell broke loose after the handshake line. Cops investigating. Here's part of the video. Click link for full 4-minute video/details: https://t.co/KgiBXHWn6c pic.twitter.com/Igh9TQi1ik — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) October 3, 2022

Will Blount’s Apology Be Enough?

Blount was the coach of the GCFYC Gators, one of the twelve-and-under football teams.

A spokesperson for the Gilbert Police Dept. told TMZ Sports that they have concluded their investigation and handed it over to the Town of Gilbert Prosecutor’s Office for review in the last few days.

Blount later apologized for his role in the incident. In a statement Blount said, “As a leader, coach, father and a role model I understand my actions are unacceptable. I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth.”

During his NFL career, Blount was a two-time Super Bowl Champion for the New England Patriots before winning another with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Blount last played in 2018, rushing for 418 yards with Detroit.