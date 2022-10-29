Left Wing Protestors At College Event Rip Up Bible, Eat Pages

The tolerant left wing is at it again.

Earlier this week, conservative commentator Matt Walsh held an event at the University of Wisconsin in Madison to screen his documentary, “What is a Woman?”

The documentary goes into detail on transgender activism and the erasure of women in modern America, which makes him and his supporters a target for left wing anger.

That anger erupted outside of the screening, as a man reading Bible passages out loud was attacked by protestors. According to Fox News, the protestors “snatched the Bible, ripped it up, and one protestor ate the pages.”

Video of the incident shows the pages being ripped apart, with one left wing protestor shoving a page into their mouth:

Protestors have now shredded The Bible and one began eating pages pic.twitter.com/o5DACq64LP — YAF (@yaf) October 24, 2022

A spokesperson for Young America’s Foundation issued a statement to Fox News regarding the incident, which pointed out the “contempt” left wing protestors have for traditional values:

“The leftists’ attempts to silence a student reading the Bible demonstrate their utter contempt for the Judeo-Christian values upon which America was founded.”

MJ Alfonso, Program Officer for Digital Media at Young America’s Foundation also told Fox News it’s time to hold them responsible:

“We’re seeing this sort of insane behavior on college campuses across the country, and it’s time to hold these students accountable.”

Left wing protestors outside of a documentary film screening. Ripped pages of the Bible can be seen on the ground, with one protestor eating a page. (Young America’s Foundation)

Matt Walsh posted about the incident on Twitter, saying “Well, you can be on the side that eats the Bible and castrates children, or you can be on literally any side but that one. Your choice, America.”

For their part, the university’s statement provided to Fox News focused on the graffiti and vandalism that took place, but did not specifically mention the incident with the Bible.

“UW-Madison is aware of the extensive amount of graffiti that occurred at Memorial Union and Alumni Park in the early morning hours of Oct. 24. The university is deeply committed to the right to free speech. However, criminal damage to the university’s buildings and spaces– for any reason or purpose– is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Left Wing Protestors Will Get Away With It

The school might pay lip service to investigating the incident and saying that criminal damage is “unacceptable,” but it’s extremely unlikely that anyone involved will ever face punishment or discipline.

Violence, inappropriate behavior and offensive destruction of religious texts by the left is accepted because administrators agree with their aims.

Just imagine if this had happened with the Koran; the school would have taken immediate action, condemned their actions, and it would lead national news stories for days on end.

Instead, because they destroyed the Bible, there’s little to no outcry from anyone outside of those targeted.

Incidents like this inevitably will continue, because there are no consequences.

Wanting to protect children is an unacceptable viewpoint for the modern left, who have made radical gender activism a key part of their identity and free speech an unacceptable act of violence.

Whatever they do in service of their agenda is acceptable and even encouraged.

Tolerance is important, you see, except when it comes to Christians or the political right.