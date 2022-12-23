Police Film Music Video Featuring Lil Wayne’s ‘A Milli’ After Massive Bust

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office isn’t afraid to have a little fun.

Following a huge bust of cash, drugs, and money, Sheriff Carmine Marceno and a pair of masked officers in tactical gear flashed some cash before busting into a music video featuring the Lil Wayne hit ‘A Milli.”

“The streets are clear of drugs, guns and a milli,” Marceno said as he started shaking a stack of cash.

Oh wow police making drug bust TikToks now 😭 nasty work pic.twitter.com/GhXaT4UFoq — Certified Lover Girl 🦉 (@itsNellzz) December 10, 2022

Was the line delivery at the start a shade cringe? Sure. Just about anything featuring cops or anyone else who isn’t a musician in a music video is going to be cringe.

Having said that, let’s not pretend like this music video is absolutely hilarious. It most definitely is. Crime is out of control in America, and if cops want to have some fun after taking down some criminals, let them have at it.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office films a music video after massive bust. (Credit: Screenshot Twitter Video/https://twitter.com/itsNellzz/status/1601448864103686144)

I’d much rather have cops filming mildly cringe videos after a successful operation than not being allowed to do their jobs.

Of course, this is Florida we’re talking about. The “be soft on crime” mindset you see invading New York (take a deep dive courtesy of OutKick) is definitely not something you’ll see in Florida.

Florida sheriff tells criminals planning to attack neighborhoods that they'll die if they try it.



"If you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I'm highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns." pic.twitter.com/2q1ftxIWai — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 1, 2020

If all cops want to do after taking down criminals is dance and sing, I’m all for it. Slap the cuffs on, turn on the music and get after it. Most Americans are all for whatever involves more bad guys ending up behind bars.