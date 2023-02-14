LeBron James Went To The Super Bowl And Then Didn’t Play For The Lakers

Videos by OutKick

LeBron James missed his third game in a row Monday night when the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Fans are starting to get both worried as well as angry at their star player continuing to take games off this season. “Work management,” has become the biggest load of BS and it’s been getting out of hand to the point where one literally doesn’t know if a player is going to be on the court the night they go to the game.

But let’s say LeBron James’ ankle is bothering him more than he had originally let on. At least fans know that he’s doing everything he can to get back on the court as soon as possible, right?

You wish.

On Sunday night LeBron was seen on the Jumbotron at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII.

Yes, James went to Arizona for the Super Bowl because of course he would.

You can imagine the reaction many Lakers fans had last night.

It’s the equivalent of playing hooky at school but then getting caught by the principal. Except oh yeah, you’re making hundreds of millions of dollars rather than trying to sneak into the movies.

LeBron James is shown on the Jumbotron at the Super Bowl and the fans boo him 🗣️#NBA pic.twitter.com/RwOjyA9ZUN — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) February 13, 2023

LeBron last played a week ago when he scored 38 points and surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar’s all-time scoring record. Since then he has been listed as questionable against the Bucks, Warriors and Trail Blazers.

It’s not just that it’s terrible optics alone that is making the LeBron “at the Super Bowl but not playing tonight” narrative bad, but also the fact that it may actually hurt the team in making the playoffs.

All LeBron wanted was a team around him. We know this. Whether it was hinting that they should try and get Kyrie Irving to reports that he has been encouraging the Lakers front office to build the best possible team they can.

And in recent weeks they have done exactly that.

LeBron sat down with @RealMikeWilbon to share his thoughts on the Lakers not being able to trade for his former teammate Kyrie Irving:



"I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent." pic.twitter.com/2smRTk3Y0c — ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2023

THE NBA ALL-STAR GAME IS SUNDAY

The Lakers made three trades and brought in six new players to help LeBron’s dreams of another championship with the help of additions like Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell. They also were able to get rid of Russell Westbrook. All of these things have been beneficial. That is of course, if they have LeBron in the game.

LeBron is averaging 30.2 points this year.

The team is 13th in the Western Conference at 26-32. With an upcoming All-Star Break happening anyway this weekend, one has to wonder if LeBron’s injury is much worse than he (or the team) is telling fans.

If not, then Laker fans need to start demanding more from James.

Get away from the Super Bowl and show up to your actual job, LeBron.