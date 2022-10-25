Podcaster Accuses LeBron James Of Cheating On His Wife

Sofia Franklyn made some heavy allegations about LeBron James and infidelity on her podcast.

LeBron James and his wife Savannah have been together since before he was an NBA superstar, and he’s routinely applauded for being a very visible husband and father to his children. However, according to Franklyn, the four-time NBA champion is a rabid “cheater.”

Sofia Franklyn accused LeBron James of being a cheater. However, she failed to provide any evidence. What were her claims? (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

“Leonardo DiCaprio, I know for a fact, I mean, I’ve never been invited but my friends have. He goes out, and his bodyguards or whatever go up to the girls, ask them if they want to go back to his house or wherever. They sign an NDA. LeBron James, same sh*t. Should I be outing all these people? … LeBron James has various parties constantly where NDAs need to be signed and women are at. You didn’t know that? You didn’t know LeBron is a cheater,” Franklyn claimed on an episode of her “Sofia with an F” podcast.

Her full comments and allegations about the Los Angeles Lakers star can be heard in the video below.

These are very serious allegations about LeBron James from Sofia Franklyn.

Outside of the fact LeBron James is an idiot who is too cowardly to criticize China, these are incredibly serious allegations.

Being labeled a cheater is one of the worst things you can be called. There are a lot of scumbag moves people in relationships can make. Cheating is right near the top of the list.

If Sofia Franklyn is going to drop allegations like this, she better provide some proof. It’s one thing to claim a single man like Leonardo DiCaprio is having women brought to him and signing NDAs.

It’s a lot different when you’re talking about a man who is married, and has a reputation for being a great husband and dad.

Again, none of us are LeBron James fans. He has burned too many bridges due to his cowardice on free speech and China, but that doesn’t mean allegations of this nature should be lobbed and just believed.

If Sofia Franklyn, who has a massive following, is going to label LeBron a “cheater,” she should at least offer a little more proof than just hearsay.

That’s not to say Franklyn could be totally wrong in her assertions, but without a shred of evidence, there’s no reason to label any man a cheater.