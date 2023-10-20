LeBron James Releasing Kids Book ‘I Am More Than,’ Which Is Sure To Be A Page-Turner

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wants to be this generation’s Roald Dahl. LBJ is releasing a new children’s book, set to hit shelves in April 2024.

“I Am More Than” is the title of LeBron’s second children’s book and third book written. How much of these books were written by a handsomely paid ghostwriter is a different story.

The picture book’s synopsis reads, “I AM MORE THAN is an empowering and inspirational picture book that shows young readers they are more than one label, trait, or interest -that they can do anything they set their minds to.”

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers

The title harkens back to LeBron James’ “More Than Athlete” slogan, which is typically a preface to him voicing poorly researched political opinions.

James released his first children’s book titled, “I Promise,” in 2020. The 38-year-old L.A. forward has long used his “I Promise” phrase as a dedication to giving back to low-income communities. LeBron opened his “I Promise School” in Akron, Ohio, which has so far been a mixed-bag experiment.

When it comes to cashing in on trademark phrases, LeBron James is (Stephen) King.