LeBron James Nominated For ‘Worst Actor’ For ‘Space Jam’

LeBron James may not have been an MVP candidate in 2021, but he’s in the running for Worst Actor of last year.

Every year, the Razzie Awards committee honors the worst in filmmaking in a prestigious manner. On Monday, the committee nominated James for the Worst Actor award for his role in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

James’ awful performance also helped Space Jam earn a nomination for Worst Picture. Here are the nominees for both categories:

WORST PICTURE

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood / Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical

LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

Predictions:

Worst Picture — Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Worst Actor — LeBron James.

LeBron James is one of the worst film actors of all time. It would be offensive for the committee to chose Mark Wahlberg or Scott Eastwood over James this year. James might even call that racist.

Even the director of the original Space Jam thinks LeBron sucks

“Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and Madonna — all three have this quality where people connect immediately without understanding anything about them. And nobody else has that quality. LeBron is a fantastic basketball player, he’s a top-20 basketball player of all time. He is not Michael,” ” said director Joe Pytka.

“Maybe they should call it something else. They should not call it Space Jam 2, or whatever. It should be another movie. It’s not Space Jam. Space Jam is Michael Jordan. No matter how much LeBron wants to be a great player — and he is a great player — he’s not Michael Jordan. There will never be another Michael Jordan.”

Fair. However, Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and Madonna never won Razzies. Perhaps LeBron James can accomplish something they could not.

Per tradition, Razzie will announce the “winners” on March 26, the day before the Oscars.