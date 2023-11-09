LeBron James To Open A Museum Dedicated To Himself Like He’s MLK Or Elvis

Videos by OutKick

If things get crazy and Black Lives Matter starts destroying the U.S. again there will be one place where you’ll definitely be safe — the new LeBron James’ Home Court museum.

There’s no way BLM is hitting that location in Akron, Ohio.

In a bold move, LeBron’s foundation announced Thursday that a museum “dedicated to the journey and milestones of the kid from Akron [LeBron],” will open November 25 with visitors paying $23 (the museum promises to funnel all proceeds back into the community) to see things like a recreation of the apartment the now 38-year-old James shared with his mother, Gloria, as he was growing up.

The self-guided tour will also take visitors on a journey from LeBron’s miraculous rise to the No. 1 pick in the NBA, to his NBA title runs and Olympic glory.

The LeBron James Foundation announced Thursday that it will open the LeBron James’ Home Court museum on November 25 in Akron, OH. [Getty Images]

LeBron James’ museum will be on the same street as his I Promise school which is in danger of being overseen by the state of Ohio due to poor performance. / via LeBron James Family Foundation

Visitors will spend $23 to tour the LeBron James’ museum. / via LeBron James Family Foundation

“My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me,” James said in a press release sent out by his foundation.

“I’ve been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out.”

What a feather in the cap for King to dial up this plot twist for his growing empire of social justice in Akron where he has all sorts of facilities, including a school where this fall’s 8th grade class hasn’t had a single student pass the Ohio state math test since third grade.

But, you gotta hand it to King for winning the headlines game with a museum for all the locals to pilgrimage to where they’ll instantly be saved from the poverty and violence that has plagued the city for decades.

Nothing gives the locals hope like a billionaire basketball player who fakes reading books and has a rather disturbing belief system on policing. The locals will look at LeBron as a hero who got out of the ‘hood and now he’s going to save them.

Meanwhile, gun violence in Summit Count, which includes Akron, has “worsened” since the pandemic. “I don’t know if there’s anything we can do. These kids are running wild,” one parent told the local newspaper.

While LeBron is celebrating himself with a museum, “only 11 percent of the school’s first graduating class of eighth graders [are] proficient on the state’s [English and Language Arts] test.”

As noted in an Akron Beach Journal report released in October, 45% of LeBron school students “were chronically absent last year” despite LeBron’s cronies claiming they would handle all the social services that would result in the kids making it to school and in life.

But go off, King.

Open that museum as a smoke screen for when the state of Ohio announces I Promise is on a list of the bottom 5% of schools in the state which would “require leaders to develop and implement plans for improvement that would be overseen by the state.”