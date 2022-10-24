LeBron James Air Balling A Logo Three Perfectly Represents Current State Of Lakers

Despite being up seven points with under two minutes to play, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday, 106-104. While there are plenty of adjectives to describe the current state of the Lakers, LeBron James’ three-point attempt from the logo is a perfect visual.

After Patrick Beverley missed a corner three in the second quarter, the ball was tipped out to James standing on the Lakers’ logo. Instead of taking the five-plus feet of space in front of him, he elected to pull up from near midcourt.

That turned out to be a terrible decision as he didn’t come close to even hitting the rim with the shot.

I have no words pic.twitter.com/AaqIMbB87U — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) October 23, 2022

James air balling a logo three in what could very well be the worst shot of his entire NBA career perfectly encapsulates the current state of the Lakers.

First and foremost, LeBron taking this shot down eight points on a winless team proves he simply does not care. He knows he’s going to have to pull off some sort of magic this season for the Lakers to be remotely relevant. But pulling up from the logo may not be the best strategy.

What makes the shot even funnier is we’re less than a week removed from James calling out his teammates for not being good shooters.

“We’re getting great looks, but it could also be teams giving us great looks,” James said after the Lakers’ season-opening loss. To be completely honest, we’re not a team constructed of great shooting. It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team.”

James hasn’t exactly been lights out from three-point land so far this season going just 7-for-27 from deep.

The Lakers sit dead-last in both field goal percentage and three-point percentage in the NBA so far this season.