LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Who is the greatest basketball player of all-time?

The debate that never ends reached a new level on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. The Lakers have made their thoughts on the discourse abundantly clear.

Los Angeles went to overtime with Utah and pulled out its fourth win in a row after blowing a 10-point lead with less than two minutes left. Ochai Agbaji nailed a three, Kris Dunn hit a layup, and Kelly Olynyk knocked down a triple to cut the deficit to three.

Anthony Davis then proceeded to miss his second-straight shot before James fouled Damian Jones, who made both free throws and tied the game. The Lakers squandered their opportunity to coast to a win, and James missed a game-winning layup at the end of regulation.

His shot at redemption came with just over 30 seconds left in overtime. James made the eventual game-winner and finished with a game-high 37 points — nine in the extra period — and added five rebounds and six assists.

The win wasn’t exactly how Los Angeles would have drawn it up, but a win is a win and it has now won seven of its last eight. James broke it all down in the postgame interview on the court.

Once he got back to the locker room, though, James’ interview was not as easy to understand. His teammates serenaded him with goat noises.

Is LeBron James the GOAT?

All you could hear in the background of the interview was “baaaaa.” The reporters couldn’t keep it together, but somehow, James mostly kept a straight face. Ice in his veins.

The last few times LeBron James has addressed the media at his locker, his teammates have chimed in with 🐐 noises. This is the loudest it’s been — most of the locker room was doing it. pic.twitter.com/70u30H67zd — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 5, 2023

James is on a tear of late, with double-doubles in two of his last three games, and the Lakers can’t stop winning. They also can’t stop making their case, loudly, as for who is the greatest of all-time.

BAAAAAAAAAAA!