LeBron James Is The GLOAT, Drops Cringey ‘Not Real’ Instagram Post

Videos by OutKick

LeGLOAT James loves him some LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star took some time to gloat about his stellar performance against the OKC Thunder, 129-121.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 20: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles up the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

LBJ reposted the viral video of Tiffany Gomas — the “that ‘mf’ is not real” airplane lady — on his Instagram, reminding us that he’s old and still very good at basketball. He added his stat line from the game and several highlight plays for safe measure. The self-greasing after snapping a four-game losing streak was jaw-dropping.

“I Love LeBron,” Says LeBron James

Has Jordan ever done that? And if so, would it come off as pure insecurity like LeBron? Definitely not.

You wouldn’t assume this much from hubris from LeBron based on his postgame comments when the superstar acknowledged LA’s recent slump.

“We needed this win,” James said. “We didn’t want to end the road trip in a losing effort. … To come in here to play versus a team that’s been playing extremely well throughout this season, it was a big win for us.”

Fans around the league pounced on the Lakers for their losing streak, coming off the in-season tournament. On its surface, it appeared as if the Lakers seemingly checked out after they won their free trip to Vegas and a $500,000 cash prize (per player).

The 16-14 Lakers now sit ninth in the Western Conference. Nothing to write home about … except for LeBron.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 20: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a turnover against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on December 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)