Brian Windhorst Shares Outrageous Story About Why LeBron James Kept Playing High School Football

LeBron James apparently didn’t stop playing high school football because singer Aaliyah died.

The popular singer passed away in a tragic plane crash shortly after takeoff in the Bahamas in August 2001, and all nine people on the aircraft died.

It was a very sad moment in the music industry. It’s also apparently the reason why LeBron James played high school football for St.Vincent-St. Mary his junior season.

“You know why he played football? Because of Aaliyah. Because was going to stop playing after his sophomore year, and then Aaliyah, one of his favorite singers, died in a plane crash. And, he decided he wasn’t going to live his life being afraid. So, Aaliyah’s passing got him to come off the sidelines,” Windhorst claimed when telling the story on ESPN.

Now, I’m not going to say whether or not this is a true story. That’s impossible to say, but this is a story he once told himself in 2002.

“You’re not promised tomorrow. I had to be out on the field with my team,” the current Lakers star said in a Sports Illustrated profile when talking about Aaliyah’s death and playing football.

The greatest basketball recruit in the history of the sport is asking people to believe he chose to return to football because a singer died. Again, I’m not saying it’s true or not, but it’s very on-brand for LeBron James. Everything he does seems to be so perfect and planned.

He also has a history of saying things that don’t add up at all or are so sensational that you have to just roll your eyes.

He’s lied about not knowing how to flop, claimed he knew Kobe Bryant was going to score 81 on the Raptors, apparently knew about Migos long before the group’s first mixtape, never seems to read books past the first few pages and couldn’t name anything about “The Godfather” after claiming he was a huge fan.

His insane claims have gotten so crazy that it’s literally become a meme.

Seriously, watch the compilation video of LeBron’s claims below and try not to laugh.

Now, this story is resurfacing, and it’s just interesting. Let’s just put it that way. It’s interesting, and I’m not sure any fantastical story from LeBron James should be believed without scrutiny. Let us know in the comments below what your thoughts are.