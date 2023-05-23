LeBron James Gets Tangled Up With Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon; Lakers Get Swept By Denver

Videos by OutKick

The Denver Nuggets are irritating the heck out of LeBron James as they closed out the Western Conference Finals against LA on Monday.

Fans at Crypto.com Arena were treated to a chippy scene between James and Nuggets big man Aaron Gordon in the first half of Game 4.

James even got away with some contact with a game official sandwiched between him and Gordon. LeBron and Gordon got tangled up in the paint as the Nuggets big man held on too long to irritate the Lakers star. Gordon also appeared to brush LeBron’s face as they pulled each other.

Aaron Gordon (50) of the Denver Nuggets and LeBron James (6) of the Los Angeles Lakers (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

LeBron shoved Gordon with his forearm, sending him and the ref back and past the baseline. The players were assessed technical fouls for the scuffle.

LeBron James and Aaron Gordon get into it after James took an elbow to the chin.



Both were assessed double technical fouls 👀



pic.twitter.com/Nyv1Hyi6E6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023

No matter how much the refs push for a Game 5, LeBron and the Lakers can’t seem to keep up with the Nuggets.

LeBron didn’t seem too happy with the Lakers throughout the night. He headed back to the locker room before the rest of the team with four seconds still left in the first half.

Aside from his fit of rage with Gordon, James enjoyed a productive first half. LeBron tallied 31 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals and shot 85 percent from the floor. He cooled down in the second half, finishing with 40 points.

A last-second drive to the basketball, with the Lakers down 113-111, by LeBron was shut down by Denver’s defense, and the Lakers ended their season with the King left flat-footed and with the ball in his hands.

The Nuggets secured their first trip to the Finals in franchise history.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone shared a pleasant encounter with the infamous Jokic Bros. after the win.

Nikola Jokic (30 points) was named Western Conference Finals MVP.

The Jokic brothers picked up Michael Malone after the Nuggets won Game 4 to move on to the NBA Finals 🤣



(via @nuggets)pic.twitter.com/bfGkZFiHf5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023