LeBron James Appears To Hint The End Might Be Near

LeBron James sounds like a man pondering his future plans.

The Lakers are an abysmal 14-21 and dropped a Wednesday game to the Heat 112-98. Once again, Los Angeles is having an incredibly disappointing season.

Given the lack of success on the court, it sounds like LeBron might be nearing a point where he’s okay with hanging up his shoes.

Is LeBron James nearing the end of his career? (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Following the 21st loss of the season, the four-time NBA champion told the press, “Playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It’s not in my DNA anymore.”

He added that he’ll “see what happens and see how fresh my mind stays over the next couple years.” So, while he might be nearing the end, he did indicate it could be a couple more years before a decision is made.

"I know it takes steps to get there, but once you get there & know how to get there, playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It’s not in my DNA anymore. … We’ll see what happens and see how fresh my mind stays over the next couple years" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 29, 2022

Is LeBron James ready to ride off into the sunset?

Judging from his comments, LeBron really has two choices. He can find a team that can play at a competitive level and chase rings or he can retire.

He didn’t leave much middle ground. Granted, the Lakers could also find a way to improve, but is anyone betting on that happening?

The Lakers have finished above .500 just twice since LeBron joined the team, and it definitely looks like Los Angeles will soon have its third sub-.500 season with him.

When will LeBron retire? (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Yes, the Lakers won the title during the COVID season in the bubble, but that feels like a lifetime ago. Since then, the franchise has been terrible and hasn’t come close to sniffing a championship.

LeBron James turns 38 tomorrow. He’s been playing in the NBA since 2003. That’s an incredibly long time.

LeBron appears to hint his career might be nearing an end. How much longer will he play? (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The NBA star, who refuses to criticize China, has indicated he’d love to play with his son Bronny. While his son – a senior in high school – is talented, there’s no clear indication he’s a bonafide NBA prospect.

Bronny’s last name might get him a shot in the NBA in a couple seasons, but he’s far from a surefire player. Will LeBron wait around for that? It’s tough to say, but it definitely sounds like he’s running out of steam.

LeBron James ponders his future in the NBA. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

We’ll have to see how everything shakes out down the stretch, but right now, things don’t look good for the Lakers.