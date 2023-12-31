LeBron James Furious Over Controversial Call On Birthday 3-Pointer That Refs Probably Got Right

Videos by OutKick

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: LeBron James complained like a toddler about a call.

Late in the fourth quarter of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves down 107-104. With just over two seconds on the clock, James caught a pass and nailed a three-pointer to tie the game. The clutch play happened on his 39th birthday no less, so the shot served as a fitting birthday present.

Well, that’s what everyone thought at least.

The referees on the court signaled that James’ foot crossed the line while shooting. As such, the shot only counted as two points, giving the Timberwolves a 107-106 lead.

Naturally, a crucial call like that got reviewed. But the replay officials upheld the call on the court, which meant the Lakers still trailed. James and Los Angeles would eventually lose 108-106.

This is video of the shot, and James’ ensuing heated reaction with referee Tony Brothers. He went over to the replay monitor and pointed to the screen, trying to plead his case. It’s safe to say James was slightly upset.

LEAKED Audio Of LeBron James Getting Heated At Ref Tony Brothers👀:



LeBron: “Look, look!”



Brothers: “That’s what the replay center ruled, not me”



LeBron: “That’s bullsh*t, look at the f*cking replay” pic.twitter.com/ITY3NmK1q1 — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) December 31, 2023

James Complained For A Long While About The Call

James didn’t just limit his frustration to a profanity-laced rant on the court. After the game, he blasted the NBA’s replay crew for making the call.

"You could see the space between the front of my foot and the 3-point line… Stevie Wonder can see that… The [referee's] said it was out of their hands. Somebody [in the replay center] eating a ham sandwhich made the call."

— LeBron James

(via @mcten)pic.twitter.com/vngOAiPRCm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 31, 2023



— LeBron James



(via @mcten)pic.twitter.com/vngOAiPRCm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 31, 2023

“You could see the space between the front of my foot and the 3-point line… Stevie Wonder can see that… The [referee’s] said it was out of their hands,” James said. “Somebody [in the replay center] eating a ham sandwich made the call.”

I really do get the frustration. You go from hitting what you think is a game altering shot, then having it taken away upon further review.

However, there’s an equally convincing case that the shot was in fact a two-point field goal.

As James’ feet rose into the air, the toe of his shoes appears to cross the line just before he’s airborne. It’s not super conclusive and the footage is grainy, but this is a brief glimpse of what the refs saw in the replay.

After seeing this, you could argue that this proves its a two-pointer. But you could also say that he made a three-pointer. When there are situations where there’s nothing definitive, you go with the call on the court. As such, the shot stood as called, and the Lakers ended up losing.

But James still made time out of his day to complain that the refs soured his birthday vibes.

He has more justification for being upset with this call than others he’s whined about in the past. But still, it’s time for him to move on, and maybe consider shooting from a little further behind the line next time.