LeBron James Expresses Desire To Own NBA Franchise In Las Vegas

LeCoach, LeGM, LeOwner?

Fresh off becoming the first active NBA billionaire, according to Forbes, Lakers forward LeBron James has his sights set on accumulating even more net worth. James, 37, discussed his desire to become an owner of a NBA franchise during the most recent episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, which is set to air Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

But not just any team, James says. He wants to own an expansion franchise in none other than the “Sin City.”

"I want a team in Vegas." 👀 @KingJames hints at his next big move on an all new episode of #TheShop TOMORROW at 9 am PT on our YouTube! 📺 pic.twitter.com/HIZKsBYPGF — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) June 9, 2022

“I want to own a team,” James said. “I want to buy a team, for sure. I would much rather own a team before I talk. I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas.”

James has been vocal about his desire to own a NBA franchise, telling reporters last season it was one of his remaining goals. James has a 1% ownership stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns multiple sports franchises such as the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC.

“I got so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent,” James said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I also know how to run a business as well. And so, that is my goal. My goal is to own an NBA franchise, and it will be sooner than later.”

Cleveland, Ohio – March 21, 2022: Lakers forward LeBron James rises up over Cavaliers forward Kevin Love for a dunk in a game between the two teams at the Rocket Mortgage Field House. (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said the NBA would expand in the future, although prior to the NBA Finals, shut down rumors that the league would be looking to expand to Las Vegas and Seattle after the 2024 season.

Las Vegas has become a viable sports market in the past five years with the introduction of the Golden Knights of the NHL, the Raiders of the NFL and the Aces of the WNBA. Perhaps a NBA franchise, spearheaded by James, could be in the cards as well.

And who knows, maybe the franchise would draft James’ son, Bronny, and the two could form an electric father-son duo in Las Vegas. Time will tell.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

