Lakers’ Hopes Come Crashing Down As LeBron James Suffers ‘Significant’ Injury

Let’s face it, the Lakers are no longer a good NBA team.

This evaluation was made with LeBron James on the team. Now that the Lakers face a ‘significant’ stretch of time without James due to a strained left adductor suffered on Wednesday, LA’s fate may be worse than initially thought.

James left Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers — limping his way off the court in the fourth quarter.

Tests on LBJ’s injury revealed no tears detected from his groin injury. Still, The King is expected to miss significant time as the 37-year-old rehabs back to full health. James has already been deemed ‘Doubtful’ for Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham says LeBron James will be day-to-day with his groin injury. Ham says the MRI showed that James has a strained left adductor. Of note: By virtue of a scheduling quirk, James could take eight days off in this next stretch and only miss two games. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 10, 2022

On Thursday, Lakers rookie coach Darvin Ham considered James’ status day-to-day. LeBron was seen wearing a sleeve on his left leg during practice on Thursday. James did not participate.

Early reports expect James to miss roughly two weeks of action. LA has two games scheduled in the next eight days, which could put the Lakers back on track … or whatever that means at 2-9 through 11 games.

The Lakers suffered another embarrassing loss Wednesday: losing to the Clippers, 114-101. James tallied 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists but was unable to finish the contest.

James missed Monday’s games against the Utah Jazz, where the Lakers got bounced in a 139-116 defeat.

This could be the beginning of the end for the James era in Los Angeles if the team looks for a complete roster reboot. It was rumored this week that the team is opening up toward trading All-Star big man, Anthony Davis, after being reticent to the idea for the past year. The Lakers and general manager Rob Pelinka also continue to look for ways to rid themselves of a hefty Russell Westbrook contract, tallying over $40 million in annual salary.

Even ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith called for the Lakers’ brain trust to scrap their roster, including James, to stop the backsliding by LA — a once-respected team in the NBA.

Due to a high ankle sprain and COVID sit-outs, LeBron missed the most games (26) of his career in 2021.