Lebron Calls Boston Fans Racist, Clay Travis Reacts

Clay Travis reacted to Lebron James calling Boston fans racist, giving credit to ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins for not agreeing with Lebron.

The OutKick founder said Perkins made an awful lot of sense questioning Lebron, who owns a good percentage of the Boston Red Sox.

“Why would you want to have ownership in an organization with a city that’s racist?” Perkins asked, which Clay thought was a great point.

Clay questioned Lebron as well, saying, “aren’t you rewarding the very racism that you claim to not be able to respect?”

