‘Leave The World Behind’ Looks Like An Unbelievably Unnerving Movie

Will “Leave the World Behind” be Netflix’s next major hit?

There’s been a lot of buzz around the movie with Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali and Kevin Bacon. It’s a loaded cast, and that fact by itself should move the needle. Seriously, what a murderer’s row of talent for a Netflix movie.

Mahershela Ali as G.H., Myha’la Herrold as Ruth, Julia Roberts as Amanda and Ethan Hawke as Clay in “Leave the World Behind.” (Credit: JoJo Whilden/Netflix)

The plot is described as simply, “A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.”

That should definitely raise your interest level. After all, what’s more interesting than a pair of mysterious strangers who seemingly arrive out of nowhere during an apocalyptic event?

Go ahead and smash the play button below. The final trailer for the movie is absolutely lit.

“Leave the World Behind” looks incredibly intriguing.

As I said above, the buzz around this movie has been off the charts, and Friday can’t get here soon enough. Netflix, the face of streaming in America, is pretty hit or miss with its originals.

For every original hit like “Stranger Things,” there are plenty of Netflix originals that are released and quickly forgotten.

However, when Netflix gets it right, it gets it right in a huge way. That appears like it’s going to be the case with “Leave the World Behind.” It looks outstanding.

“Leave the World Behind” premieres December 8 on Netflix. (Credit: Netflix)

Plus, we know Americans love post-apocalyptic content. “World War Z” was super popular when it came out, “The Last of Us” was perhaps the most popular shows of 2023, “Jericho” was criminally underrated back in the day, “The Crazies” has turned into a bit of a cult classic, “The Road” was huge, “The Day After Tomorrow” was a big movie, “I am Legend” was outstanding back in the day and the list goes on and on.

Americans simply love series about the world ending and all hell breaking loose. Add in the mysterious factor and angle with “Leave the World Behind,” and it’s not hard to understand why people are so intrigued.

You can catch “Leave the World Behind” this Friday. Might have to cancel any plans and lock in a viewing session.