Woman With Absurd Accent Warns Men Southern Women Are Crazy: ‘Start Praying’

TikTok star @leannb_02 has a very simple message for men around America:

You might like a southern woman’s accent, but understand that it comes with a lot of insane behavior.

This morning while enjoying some coffee and grinding out news for OutKick’s readers, I stumbled across a video from LeAnn that was circulating Twitter.

I smashed the play button locked and loaded with curiosity. The results absolutely did not disappoint in the least bit. I was hit with a message about southern women and wild behavior that is worth sharing, and LeAnn’s accent is just the cherry on top.

TikTok star warns men about southern women.

While she noted her voice sounds “sweet like cornbread,” there’s a price to pay for such an accent.

“Are you also prepared to deal with the fact that I am batsh*t crazy? I don’t know if anyone has warned you about us southern women, but if you piss us off, you better start praying and you better start running because we’ll kick your ass…Are you prepared to deal with that level of crazy just because you like the way I talk,” LeAnn explained.

LeAnn, something tells me that’s not going to be a very tough decision for a lot of the readers.

Very blunt and bold advice for all the guys out there.

Now, as a Big J journalist, I had to do a deep dive into @leannb_02’s social media presence. It’s the nature of the beast. I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t analyze anything, and that’s the story I’m sticking to if I get interrogated about it. It’s simply work.

Turns out, she’s already a bit famous on TikTok with more than 605,000 followers. That puts her in very rarified air. How have we never heard of this woman before?

The woman from Georgia pumps out content like she struck oil.

Is it good advice?

Now, as for her advice, I’d like to state openly and on the record that I’ve been in a happy relationship for years. I doubt my girlfriend will ever read this, but let’s just go ahead and put that down in writing.

However, I know a handful of southern women. They’re good people and a ton of fun. No complaints at all. Are they crazy? Not any crazier than people from any other region I’ve ever rubbed elbows with.

What I will say beyond any doubt is women in the south care A LOT about their looks and culture, but not in the pompous way you see on the coasts. It’s much more casual. It’s relaxed and takes the edge off. It’s the anti-coastal vibe.

I truly only have good things to say about southern women. Among the best people out there. If they are crazy, I *knocks on wood* wouldn’t know anything about it.

Having said that, just about every guy I know would risk it all for a woman with a solid accent.

TikTok star issues warning about Southern women. (Credit: Getty Images)

Also, is LeAnn about to be the internet’s next huge star? A quick trip to her Instagram tells me she has a lot of potential. Enjoy!