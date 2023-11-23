Lawyer Files For Trademark On ‘From The River To The Sea, Palestine Will Be Free,’ Could Go After Organizations Using It

Videos by OutKick

The jobs of pro-Palestine and/or anti-Israel groups and organizations may be getting a whole lot harder.

As the war in Israel has unfolded after Hamas’ terrorist attacks on October 7, pro-Palestine protests have erupted around the world. Despite Hamas murdering 1,200 Israeli’s, including hundreds of young civilians at a music festival, calls for Israel to cease their retaliatory efforts in Gaza have been widely supported.

Often, those calls have included a popular call for the genocide of the Israeli people, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” The phrase, popular among prominent anti-semites like Rashida Tlaib, is associated with the erasure of the Israeli state, considering the river to the sea would eliminate the entire country.

None of that’s stopped anti-Israel marchers from frequently chanting it, or displaying it on signs and banners. But one lawyer in New Jersey may have found an ingenious way to limit how far the antisemitic phrase can spread.

The lawyer recently filed an application with the U.S. government to trademark the phrase, for usage on “hats and shirts.”

As of a few days ago, the Federal government of the United States issued trademark rights to a lawyer in Fairlawn – for the phrase: "From the river to the sea palestine will be free".



Now they can start going after every organization and seller using their trademark.



Gotta love… pic.twitter.com/aRHn6iU7ob — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) November 22, 2023

And while it’s unclear if his petition will be granted, if so, he’d be able to demand that anyone using it on tshirts or hats be forced to stop.

Brilliant.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside Union Station as police closed the front entrances and directed people entering and leaving the station to use other doors on November 17. (© Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK)





Combating Pro-Palestine Extremism An Endless Task

There’s likely to be a few months before the trademark application is approved or denied, and unfortunately the scope of it is limited.

But it’s these kinds of efforts that are unfortunately becoming necessary to combat the rise of extreme antisemitism across certain segments of the population.

College students and Gen-Z in particular are shockingly anti-Israel; frequently engaging in pro-Palestine marches and virulent, violent defenses of Hamas and their actions. Posters of kidnapped Israeli children are being torn down by laughing leftists all over the country.

The hatred for Israel is a direct result of the extremism of the education system that indoctrinates kids into believing that anyone labeled a “colonizer” by progressives is worthy of eradication. And Palestinians are the beneficiaries, with young people believing that any “resistance” is justified.

This mindset, dangerous as it may be, could be logically applied to virtually every population on earth. Istanbul, for example, was once Constantinople, before being conquered by colonizing Muslim invaders. Somehow there are no calls to return Istanbul to the Romans, despite its fall occurring at a similar time to Columbus sailing into the Americas.

Not to mention that Jews have been living on Israeli soil far longer than Palestinians.

But logical consistency, critical thinking and rationality are far from abundant in the modern world. Particularly with those using the abhorrent, “From the river to the sea” chant.

Hopefully this lawyer’s efforts are successful, leading to a surge of other, similar efforts to limit the horrifying spread of antisemitism.