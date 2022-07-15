Lawyer For Brittney Griner Tells Russian Court Medical Cannabis Was Prescribed

Brittney Griner’s legal team stated Friday that the jailed women’s basketball star was medically prescribed the cannabis which led to her arrest. Her lawyers further argued that Griner’s vape pens were “inadvertently” brought with her to Russia.
Along with her lawyers, Griner was present in the Russian court room Friday, the fourth hearing in the trial. She’s been jailed since being detained in a Moscow airport on February 17th when it was discovered she had hashish oil – an illegal substance within Russia – within vape cartridges she was carrying.
Last week the WNBA star pleaded guilty to drug charges, stating: “I’d like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law.”
Her lack of intent and a prescription from within the state of Arizona – due to a chronic injury – were presented from within the court room this morning.
Brittney Griner had doctor’s note for cannabis use, lawyer tells court https://t.co/muBhjQo8zg pic.twitter.com/AbYQJx6uR7
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) July 15, 2022
Maria Blagovolina, Griner’s lawyer, told Reuters: “The defense today provided written evidence, including character materials, medical documents and tax returns.”
She continued: “Among the medical documents is a doctor’s note for the substance that Brittney Griner inadvertently left among her belongings when crossing the border.”
The guilty plea submitted by Griner last week carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges In Russian Court
Blagovolina later added: “The attending physician gave Brittney recommendations for the use of medical cannabis. The permission was issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health.”
Griner, 31, is scheduled to appear in court again on July 26th.
Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF
3 CommentsLeave a Reply
Doctors note like she’s in the sixth grade lol sure is trying awful hard to return to this terrible country she hates
Her argument is that she mistakenly packed the items that are illegal in Russia, while expecting to be in Russia for something that isn’t even legal everywhere in the U.S.? Also if I went to say Saudi Arabia and they catch me with Anabolic steroids and arrest and detain me. Does the fact that my American DR may have prescribed it for me change anything regarding its illegality in that country? She might get railroaded here but that’s her problem for doibg what she did, and secondly she doesn’t believe America is a just place. She believes it’s a place not worth honoring its national anthem…..I wonder if her thoughts on this will change? Is it possible she will renounce her U.S. citizenship and apply for Asylum or citizenship in Russia due to the “so called” persecution of people of color like herself. Maybr Lebron James is on to something. Maybe she may not want to return to this hell hole!..Well she may have up to 10 years to think about it!
She/He/They/Them may have a medical Marijuana card from the USA, do not bring drugs to Russia. She/He/They/Them felt entitled to do so.