Lawyer For Brittney Griner Tells Russian Court Medical Cannabis Was Prescribed

Brittney Griner’s legal team stated Friday that the jailed women’s basketball star was medically prescribed the cannabis which led to her arrest. Her lawyers further argued that Griner’s vape pens were “inadvertently” brought with her to Russia.

Along with her lawyers, Griner was present in the Russian court room Friday, the fourth hearing in the trial. She’s been jailed since being detained in a Moscow airport on February 17th when it was discovered she had hashish oil – an illegal substance within Russia – within vape cartridges she was carrying.

Last week the WNBA star pleaded guilty to drug charges, stating: “I’d like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law.”

Her lack of intent and a prescription from within the state of Arizona – due to a chronic injury – were presented from within the court room this morning.

Brittney Griner had doctor's note for cannabis use, lawyer tells court

Maria Blagovolina, Griner’s lawyer, told Reuters: “The defense today provided written evidence, including character materials, medical documents and tax returns.”

She continued: “Among the medical documents is a doctor’s note for the substance that Brittney Griner inadvertently left among her belongings when crossing the border.”

The guilty plea submitted by Griner last week carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Blagovolina later added: “The attending physician gave Brittney recommendations for the use of medical cannabis. The permission was issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health.”

Griner, 31, is scheduled to appear in court again on July 26th.

