Lawsuit: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Brags About Her ‘Dick’ Size While Berating Staff Over Columbus Statue

Videos by OutKick

Who has the biggest dick in Chicago? According to a new lawsuit filed by a former Chicago Park District attorney, Mayor Lori Lightfoot (allegedly) claims to hold that honor and she doesn’t mind telling people about just how big it is.

In his lawsuit filed against Lightfoot and the city, former Chicago Park District deputy general counsel George Smyrniotis claims that the mayor made obscene remarks towards city lawyers during a meeting over a Christopher Columbus statue that was to be removed from the city permanently.

Lightfoot allegedly caught wind that lawyers were working on a plan with Chicago Italian Americans to allow the group to display the statue at the Columbus Day parade and then have it removed from the city after that.

According to the lawsuit, which was analyzed by the Chicago Tribune, Smyrniotis claims Lightfoot “proceeded to berate and defame” lawyers during a February 23 city council meeting and asked them, “Where did you go to law school? Did you even go to law school? Do you even have a law license?”

That was followed up with, per the lawsuit, with orders to “not to do a f—— thing with that statute without my approval.”

“Get that f—— statue back before noon tomorrow or I am going to have you fired,” the fiery mayor said, the lawsuit reads.

The (alleged) biggest swinging dick in Chicago wasn’t done with the lawyers just yet. The explosive lawsuit continues with Lightfoot declaring just how big of a schlong she’s packing in her business suit pants.

“You make some kind of secret agreement with Italians. … You are out there stroking your dicks over the Columbus statue. I am trying to keep Chicago police officers from being shot and you are trying to get them shot,” Lightfoot said, according to Smyrniotis’ complaint. “My dick is bigger than yours and the Italians, I have the biggest dick in Chicago.”

Damn, Lori! That’s some straight-up construction site talk right there, girl.



Smyrniotis has since resigned his job and he’s mad at Lori for “imputing that he lacked the ability to perform his job duties.”

As for Lori’s law department, it has no comment on the lawsuit or Lori’s (alleged) dick size.

“The city has not yet been served with a complaint and will have no further comment as the matter is now in litigation,” the law department said in a statement.