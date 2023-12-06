Lawrence Taylor Says He Couldn’t Play In Today’s NFL: ‘I Would Get Thrown Out’

Videos by OutKick

They don’t make ’em like Lawrence Taylor anymore. And that’s probably because Roger Goodell would fine them into oblivion.

“I don’t think I could finish a game nowadays,” Taylor said.

The Hall of Fame linebacker was known for his big hits and physical intimidation. And on the latest episode of Tom Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast, the two legends discussed how that sort of thing just doesn’t fly in today’s NFL.

Lawrence Taylor played 13 seasons in the NFL. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

They cited Sunday night’s questionable call on a sideline hit to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Despite the fact that Mahomes had yet to step out of bounds while fighting for a first down, refs called an unnecessary roughness penalty on the defender who delivered the hit.

“The quarterbacks need to learn how to throw the ball away,” Brady said. “They need to learn how to read defenses so that they can get the ball out of their hands.

“I always felt like my best protection was getting rid of the ball. Even in my day, it would’ve been hard for you to sack me just because I knew how great you were and how fast I needed to throw the ball that day.”

Taylor, who played for the New York Giants from 1981 until 1993, noted the NFL even has penalties now that didn’t exist when he was in the league.

“The game has changed a little bit, you know?” Taylor said. “Just a couple weeks ago I saw a running back [D’Andre Swift] get fined for trucking. What the hell is trucking? He got fined for running over the [defensive back]. I don’t understand that.

“The game has changed a little bit. I like the era that I played in because if I was playing nowadays, I probably wouldn’t last the game.”

Lawrence Taylor Had A Legendary NFL Career

Taylor’s storied career earned him just about every accolade in the book: two Super Bowl rings, 10 Pro Bowl selections, eight First-Team All-Pro nods, and three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards — to name a few. He’s also one of only two defensive players ever to be named MVP (1986).

Co-host Jim Gray asked Taylor whether he would have conformed to the new rules or if the commissioner would have to throw him out of the league.

“Have you ever known me to conform to anything?” Taylor said. “I would get thrown out. It’d been hard for me to play. I may have ended the season owing them money.”

The entire 2022 NFL season:

• 166 infractions

• $15,448,694 in fines



Through Week 11 of 2023:

• 326 infractions

• $15,578,867 in fines pic.twitter.com/c1bt0J4Ref — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 26, 2023

And those fines are a whole lot higher than they were in Taylor’s day, too. The smallest fine that the NFL enforces is $5,464 for various first-time uniform violations. Violent offenses cost more, and second-time violent offenders could send up to $76,702 to the league office.

Something tells me Taylor would figure out how to “conform” pretty quickly.

