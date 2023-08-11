Taylor Sheridan’s New Western Promises Violence And Carnage: ‘Wicked Ways Are Done’

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Sheridan’s new series “Lawman: Bass Reeves” appears to be the latest monster hit he’s created.

The “Yellowstone” creator simply doesn’t miss. Nobody throws better heat in Hollywood right now than he does. He’s a genius and it appears he’s ready to follow up the success of “Special Ops: Lioness” with his series about the legendary lawman.

A short promo for the series recently dropped, and while it doesn’t tell viewers much, it should definitely get the blood pumping.

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” promo promises a fun ride. (Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+)

“I’m the law of this land. I’m U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves and your wicked ways are done,” Reeves says in a voiceover in the promo, and it’s off to the races from there.

Give it a watch below.

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” looks incredible.

For those who are younger and might not be too familiar with history, Bass Reeves is considered one of the greatest lawmen in the history of America, and become a U.S. Marshal after being a slave.

He is believed to have brought thousands to justice in the decades that followed the Civil War. While there’s definitive proof, many believe Reeves was the inspiration for the Lone Ranger. If you have some time to kill, I suggest diving down the Google rabbit hole of Reeves’ life. It’s fascinating stuff.

Now, David Oyelewo will star as Reeves in the series from Taylor Sheridan. Sold. Say no more. I’m all in.

David Oyelewo stars as Bass Reeves in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.” (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

If there’s one thing fans know about Taylor Sheridan it’s that nobody does darker and sinister content better than him.

His ability to tell truly captivating and heartbreaking stories is second to none. The “Yellowstone” universe, “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Wind River,” “Sicario,” “Hell or High Water,” “Special Ops: Lioness” and just about everything else he’s ever done is proof of that fact.

Taylor Sheridan’s new series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” looks awesome. (Photo Credit: Kwaku Alston/Paramount+)

Now, he’ll bring Paramount+ viewers a new show about the legendary U.S. Marshal. There’s no doubt it will be a must watch when it starts streaming this fall.