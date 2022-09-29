Law School Groups at UC Berkeley Banning Jewish Speakers. Yes, You Read That Right

Progressives just can’t stop their extremist anti-Israel positions.

This time, it’s UC Berkeley once again staking its claim to most offensive far left activism. Not content with asking unvaccinated students to mask during flu season or banning white people from common areas, students there have turned their attention to keeping Jewish people from speaking on campus.

This new report from the Jewish Journal comes just a few days after “squad” member Rashida Tlaib issued her decree that progressives can’t support Israel:

Well the far left students at Berkeley law school appear to have taken that message to heart.

According to the report, nine groups of law students at the Berkeley School of Law have amended their bylaws to make certain that any speakers who support Israel or Zionism will never be permitted to speak.

Far from fringe groups, those who made the changes include the “Women of Berkeley, the Asian Pacific American Law Students Association, Middle Eastern and North African Law Students Association, Law Students of African Descent and the Queer Caucus.”

Berkeley Changes Are Likely Illegal

As the Journal notes, this means law school dean, Erwin Chemerinsky, would be banned from speaking to these student groups. Also impacted? Ninety percent of the Jewish students who are studying law.

Signage for the Berkeley School of Law on the University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California, U.S., on Friday, June 4, 2021. The University of California has shared details on a proposed Covid-19 vaccination policy that would require students, faculty, academic appointees, and staff who are accessing campus facilities at any UC location beginning this fall to be immunized against SARS-CoV-2. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Not only is this offensive, dangerous, and inexcusable, it’s also likely illegal.

Limiting speech has become one of the core tenets of modern liberalism. By twisting and ultimately destroying the meaning of words to suit their purposes, the left has made the absurd claim that hearing speech they don’t like constitutes violence.

These delusional, anti-reality assertions justify discrimination, in their minds.

All too often that discrimination now runs against Jewish people who have the audacity to support Israel.

The radicalization of the left continues to hurtle towards its logical endpoint; silencing anyone who disagree with their beliefs.

Freedom of speech has no value to them, only enforcement of progressive narratives.

Those who claim to be on the side of “tolerance,” are once again shown for the hypocrites they actually are.

Of course it’s happening at Berkeley law school, where professors believe men can get pregnant.