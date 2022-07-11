Lauren Boebert Reported to FBI For Biden Teleprompter Joke

On Sunday, Twitter users mass reported a tweet from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) to the FBI for poking fun at President Joe Biden’s inability to read a teleprompter properly.

Here’s the naughty tweet in question:

We need to terminate this Presidency. End quote. Repeat the line. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 10, 2022

Who did it better?

Joe Biden reading the teleprompter: “… end of quote. Repeat the line.”pic.twitter.com/d8heAyQc1e — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 8, 2022

Dammit, who typed the instructions into the teleprompter? Anything you type, Biden will read.

In addition to sending Boebert’s joke to the FBI, Twitter users also reported her tweet to the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department, claiming she was inciting violence against the president.

Seriously. And there is a list of blue-checks who tweeted that Boebert’s post was a call for terrorism.

Speaking of Twitter users with no life who got performatively upset with Boebert’s tweet:

🧵7/7 But our winner: @laurenboebert whose gun-humping fetishism crossed the line from mind-numbingly MAGA-ism to something @fbi @TheJusticeDept and @SecretService needs to be visiting her about, today. Lauren Boebert: today's Worst. Person. In the WORLLLLLLLLD! pic.twitter.com/lGVkMFBpMS — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 11, 2022

Take it easy, Mr. Olbermann. Go outside and walk the dogs.

Things are not going well for Biden and his defenders these days. One day he’s reading the teleprompter instructions aloud. Then, the next day, the New York Times questions if Biden has the stamina to run for re-election.

A Times piece on Monday cited a recent poll that found that 64 percent of Democrats do not want Biden to run for re-election in 2024. Thirty-three percent of respondents attributed Biden’s age as the primary reason for wanting someone other than Biden to be the Democratic nominee.

That’s no joking matter. But Boebert’s tweet is.

On the joke-o-meter, Boebert had one of the better non-Ron Burgundy responses to the teleprompter read. Those are good. Here’s my favorite:

This is perfect 😂 pic.twitter.com/IV0cFSDs34 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 8, 2022

End quote. Repeat the line.