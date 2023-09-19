Was Lauren Boebert’s Groping Incident On The First Date?

Videos by OutKick

Lauren Boebert apparently likes to swing for the fences when it comes to dating.

The Colorado Congresswoman has been taking heat after she was ejected from a “Beetlejuice” musical after she allegedly vaped and engaged in groping activity during the show.

You know you’re a bit wild and frisky as a member of Congress when you start grabbing a member of the opposite sex on a date in a VERY public setting.

Lauren Boebert reacts to viral groping incident on a date with a man in Colorado. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Lauren Boebert reacts to groping incident on very public date.

Well, it turns out it might not have been a well-grown relationship. TMZ caught up with the Republican official, and she admitted she didn’t really know much about the man’s liberal politics, which would seem to indicate they weren’t deep down a rabbit hole together.

Boebert described the evening as “mostly a lovely time,” but don’t bank on there being another date. Despite being a “wonderful man,” she doesn’t plan on having another date with him after they “peacefully parted,” the Congresswoman told TMZ.

While never explicitly stating it was, indeed, a first date, that’s the impression TMZ came away with noting, “What we can glean from her remarks … this seems to have been a first date. If true, that’s certainly fascinating — especially considering how handsy they were with each other.”

Watch her full comments below, and see if you come away with the same conclusion.

Again, I can’t stress it enough she never said it was a first date, but reading between the lines, it’s hard to not come away with the same conclusion TMZ did. Daily Mail claimed the two have secretly been together for months, but if that’s true, why the lack of information Boebert freely offered up to TMZ?

If it was a first date, I believe Shaq said it best when he said, “I owe you an apology. I wasn’t really familiar with your game.”

Was Lauren Boebert’s groping incident a first date? (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Let’s just take a look at the evidence in front of us. Boebert, by her own admission, admitted to TMZ that she didn’t know the guy was a Democrat. That by itself doesn’t mean much, but she also quickly claimed the situation was over after an insanely short run.

I’m not going to hang my hat on it, but there’s literally no evidence offered that Boebert knew the man well. Daily Mail claims they had a secret relationship. If that’s true, why dump him and claim it’s over? Something doesn’t add up.

If it was truly a first date situation, then I must admit that Boebert is a lot wilder than I gave her credit for….which was already a lot. She’s known for being a fireball in politics and previously owned a gun-themed bar.

Lauren Boebert taking heat for groping incident. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Now, she went out to “Beetlejuice,” hit the vape, got frisky with her date and was thrown out. I have some pretty wild first date stories involving [redacted out of fear my girlfriend will read this], and Boebert’s recent antics are right up there with some of the best I’ve ever heard. As the kids say, she seems to have that DAWG in her. I have reached out to her office for further details (exclusive interview coming?) and will update the piece if we have any information.