Late Oregon TE Spencer Webb’s Wife Gives Birth, Names Son ‘Spider Webb’

Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb, 22, tragically died in July 2022 after falling 100 yards in an apparent rock-climbing incident. Eight months after the tragedy, Webb’s influencer girlfriend, Kelly Kay, has given birth to their son.

Kay announced her pregnancy in August. On Friday, Kay revealed the birth of their son and the name was quite the tribute to the late Ducks TE.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb. Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly. pic.twitter.com/VDQJACYlY3 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) July 14, 2022

“Spider Webb, 3/30/23,” Kay posted on her Instagram, adding several photos of the 30-year-old model holding the newborn baby.

Kay achieved some personal celebrity status in 2020 as the infamous bikini streaker during Super Bowl 54.

In her pregnancy announcement, Kay shared text messages shared between her and her Webb, showcasing their “dream” to have a baby.

“We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊,” Kay captioned her IG post. “All you ever wanted was to be a father … I know you’ll be the best one from up above.

“Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you.”

The Sheriff’s Office’s statement on Webb’s death read:

“The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rock slides just a short distance west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30 pm after receiving the report of an injured person. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22-year-old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.”