Las Vegas Strip Club Offering Free Lap Dances For Military Members On Veterans Day

Veterans Day is this weekend and businesses everywhere will be going out of their way to show love to current and former military members. As they should.

A well-known strip club in Las Vegas is getting in on the action too. Crazy Horse 3 announced on social media this week that all active-duty military and veterans who stop by will receive a lap dance on the house.

The special Veterans Day announcement posted by the club reads, “Honoring those who served. Complimentary lap dance for all veterans and active duty.”

The announcement also shows that deal runs from 12 to 6 pm on Saturday. What isn’t shown is that there are additional perks for those who didn’t serve.

Anyone over 21, with Nevada identification, will also get in for free. A little something for everyone from the gentlemen’s club this weekend.

For those who don’t know, this isn’t an up and coming gentleman’s club looking to make a name for itself either. This is one of the best strip clubs in Las Vegas.

They’ve won some local awards, according to TMZ, for Best Bachelor Party Stop and Best Gentleman’s Club. On top of that they’ve collected titles like “Sin City’s Top Strip Club.”

This Strip Club Doesn’t Wait For Veterans Day To Show The Military Love

They’re not playing around at Crazy Horse 3. The location, which is near Allegiant Stadium, has more than 50,000 square feet. There are four bars and six stages inside the establishment, which is operational 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

This weekend’s Veterans Day event isn’t the first time the strip club has shown the military some love. In May they held “Military Appreciation Month” for the entire month.

All veterans and active duty military members received a free cocktail or beer during their visit. It’s safe to say the active-duty military members and veterans who take the club up on their offer will be well taken care of this weekend.

What more can you ask for from a gentlemen’s club? They’re definitely doing their part at Crazy Horse 3.