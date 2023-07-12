Las Vegas Streaker’s Wife: My Husband Was Drugged, Causing Him To Punch One-Legged Man Before Dancing Naked On A Poker

Videos by OutKick

Ah, that explains it.

Michele Danilczyk says her husband, Brian, 35, isn’t the type of guy to get hammered — or do drugs — to the point where he’d punch a one-legged man and then go streaking through two Las Vegas casinos before jumping on a poker table at Harrah’s Casino and showing off his anus to onlookers.

“[Brian] Danilczyk had climbed atop a poker table game and flaunted his genitals to all who passed, exposing his privates while ‘gyrating,'” police in their incident report.

In an interview with The NY Post, Michele claims her husband was drugged. This isn’t the hubby she knows.

“I will start by saying that we are good people and my husband is a great person. He would NEVER act in such a way,” she told The Post in an email. “He is the victim.”

Woah, now that’s quite an update and quite a charge. Do tell us more!

“The person who chose to drug my husband is the true criminal and is to blame for such behavior,” she added. “His drink was laced with some type of drug that caused a severe hallucinogenic reaction.”

According to one of Brian’s friends, the group ordered Irish Car Bombs — Guinness stout, Baileys Irish Cream, and Jameson Irish Whiskey — and then it turned Brian into a maniac.

Michele, who is 33 weeks pregnant, says her husband is now home and they’re looking to “put this behind us.”

But, they also want to know who spiked that Irish Car Bomb. Brian’s friend says someone inside a bar at the Flamingo Hotel ordered a round and told the group to come do shots.

Now the family waits for the toxicology report to see just what Brian consumed to cause him to go nuts on The Strip. Apparently, it wasn’t the Jameson and Guinness.

If there’s a silver lining to being known as the guy who stripped naked and shook his ass on top of a poker table, it’s that Brian faces just one disorderly conduct charge, one battery charge for punching a one-legged man, and five counts of indecent exposure.

In 2023, that’s nothing.

