Raiders GM Signs Autographs, Tells Fans He Has ‘No Problem’ With $11-12 Million For Josh Jacobs & He’ll ‘Get It Done’

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs remains away from the team. After leading the NFL in rushing last season, Jacobs wanted a long-term deal from the Raiders. But instead, Las Vegas placed the franchise tag on Jacobs.

That guarantees him just over $10 million this season with no commitment beyond. Running backs are fed up with the franchise tag, since their careers are already short. Jacobs might only have one or two more good NFL years left. He wants the Raiders — or another team — to pay him.

That makes sense. But it also makes sense that teams are using the one-year tag to not commit to players who are likely to lose a lot of value in a short period of time.

But fans don’t care about any of that. Raiders fans know that the team is better with Josh Jacobs on the field than without him. And, it’s not their money to spend.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs poses for a photo on the red carpet during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler stuck around after Sunday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. He signed autographs for fans and interacted with some. A particularly vocal fan started peppering Ziegler with questions about Jacobs’ status.

“You know we going to the playoffs, get him in town!” the fan shouts, referring to Jacobs.

“He has a contract, all he has to do is sign it,” Ziegler responds.

Several fans shout “we need him” while the exuberant fan says “that ain’t enough” before saying Ziegler needs to offer “$11 or $12 million” to Jacobs.

Ziegler replies, “I don’t [have] a problem with that.”

Ziegler then follows up with, “We’ll get it done. We’ll get it done.”

#RaiderNation asking GM Dave Ziegler to sign RB Josh Jacobs

“We’ll make it happen”- Ziegler @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/sTtoTadgY5 — Gilberto Obregón (@Gil_OnAir) August 13, 2023

On Monday, Ziegler appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio and basically reiterated similar commentary.

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler on where things stand with RB Josh Jacobs…..#NFLTrainingCamp I #RaiderNation



🔗https://t.co/mXqBqBOEmK pic.twitter.com/pb4Hm4iraB — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 14, 2023

Of course Ziegler has no problem with $11 or $12 million — with incentives. That’s not the issue. The issue is the length of the contracts.

Josh Jacobs wants to know he’s part of the Las Vegas Raiders long-term future. He’s probably take $10 million per season if he got four seasons guaranteed.

But those contracts just aren’t going to running backs these days. The questions is whether or not Jacobs accepts that reality.

He can pull a Saquon Barkley and take a slightly re-worked deal to play this season. Or he can pull a Le’Veon Bell and refuse to play.

Either way, it’s great to have NFL drama back in our lives!