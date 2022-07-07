Raiders Hire First Black Female President In NFL History, Sandra Douglass Morgan

“It is the honor of a lifetime to join the Raiders at one of the most defining times in the team’s history,” Morgan said in a statement shared by the team. “This team’s arrival in Las Vegas has created a new energy and opportunities we never dreamed possible. I look forward to taking this team’s integrity, spirit and commitment to excellence on the field into every facet of this organization.”

Morgan also addressed the “recent challenges” the Raiders have faced in a letter she wrote to team employees on Thursday.

“I’m well aware of the recent challenges this organization has faced,” Morgan wrote, in part.

“Let me be clear — I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same.”

Morgan takes over the role of president after Dan Ventrelle was let go back in May.