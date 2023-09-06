Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Get Into It Over — Of All Things — The Spanish World Cup Kiss

Videos by OutKick

Not since Morganna, The Kissing Bandit hung it up after an illustrious career of interrupting sporting events, has a smooch rocked the sports world the way Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales planting one on player Jenni Hermoso. Everyone has a take and seeing as they fall under the umbrella of everyone, power couple Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan offered their takes.

And it got a bit heated.

The two touched on the Rubiales incident on their podcast Separation Anxiety (I know we’re all regular listeners).

Rubiales was suspended by FIFA for the incident, which Hermoso said was sexual assault.

Still, Pippen got the ball rolling with her highly-anticipated view of the situation.

“Latins are huggers and kissers, but grabbing her face and kissing her on the lips is so inappropriate, so off limits, so wrong,” Pippen said, per The Daily Mail. “I feel like a lot of times women are put in situations where you feel like this person is powerful and you don’t have a voice. She probably didn’t know what to do, everybody is looking.”

Marcus decided to keep this particular ball in the air.

“Also, playing devil’s advocate here and not necessarily vouching for him,” Jordan said, a wind-up that lets you know he’s about to say something his lady won’t exactly dig. “It is their first championship they have ever won.”

I think I get what he’s saying, but it doesn’t hold a ton of water. I’m pretty sure his dad never planted one on Larsa’s ex-husband after winning their first championship in ’91.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan discussed the infamous World Cup kiss on their podcast (yes, they have a podcast). (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Larsa Pippen Did Not Agree With Marcus Jordan’s Attempt At Playing Devil’s Advocate

“Oh my god, what does that mean?” Pippen said.

“You know how excited sometimes people get when they win their first championship,” Jordan said. “And so, you know, I don’t think he was necessarily aware of what he was doing.”

At this point, Marcus should’ve spilled water on their recorder or pretended to be battling hellacious diarrhea. Anything to end the podcast and get out of this conversation unscathed.

He did not do that.

“But like you said,” Marcus said, spinning it back onto her (not a terrible move). “In different cultures, it is more common that you kiss on the lips.”

“Kissing on the cheek.’ Pippen said. ‘What culture is that? A perverted culture, by the way.”

“I’ve seen it. I feel like in this case, with the team winning the very first championship – I feel that in the past I’ve seen male coaches kissing male athletes.”

After some more back and forth, during which Jordan kind of gave up and agreed with Pippen about how what Rubiales did was wrong.

“He still got suspended. It’s a very slippery slope man. Don’t kiss anybody, put your hands on anybody, stay in your lane.”

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle