Larry Fitzgerald: I Want Sean Payton To Go To The Cardinals

Videos by OutKick

In what has been one of the biggest coaching questions since the NFL regular season wrapped up, many wonder where former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will end up.

Payton last coached two seasons ago before becoming an NFL on FOX analyst last season. However, he still has that coaching desire in him – as he has actively been pursuing vacant NFL head coach positions.

The most recent one has been the Arizona Cardinals. The former Super Bowl winning coach had lunch with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell on Thursday.

But Payton may already have the upper-hand, as he has the support of one person who holds a lot of leeway at Arizona, Larry Fitzgerald.

Sean Payton met with the Arizona Cardinals this week to discuss their vacant head coach position. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

FITZGERALD BACKS PAYTON

The former Cardinals great and future Hall of Fame wide receiver vouching for Payton during an interview this past week. Appearing on the “Bickley & Marrotta” program, Fitz described the former coach as a “franchise-changer,” that can get the job done.

“If you really want to build a foundation for success, Sean Payton has done that for quite a while,” said Fitzgerald. “He is a franchise-changer.”

“Look at what he did with Drew Brees,” Fitzgerald continued. “He did it under the tutelage of Sean Payton. He can change the fortunes of an organization.”

Larry Fitzgerald wants Sean Payton as the Arizona Cardinals new head coach. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

If Payton does wind up in Arizona, he would try to continue to develop quarterback Kyler Murray into a top talent just as he did with Brees. However it may take some time, as Murray is currently recovering from ACL surgery after tearing it during a game and isn’t expected to return in time for the start of the season.

One of the first look at #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s knee after his ACL surgery. Get well soon 1! #BirdCityFootball



(Via Kylers Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/COvyLbYgdZ — Cardinals Update (@updatecardinals) January 27, 2023

The Cardinals are one of four teams that are still looking for their next coach. The others are the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

The first team to hire a new head coach was the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. They replaced interim head coach Steve Wilks with former Colts coach Frank Reich.