Lane Kiffin did not serve as the head coach during his team’s first scrimmage of fall camp. He handed the keys to longtime Ole Miss assistant coach Derrick Nix, who has been with the program for 16 seasons through multiple staff changes.

Nix is Kiffin’s associate head coach and receivers coach. Just not on Friday or Saturday.

The 43-year-old was in charge for the 24 hours leading up to the mock game through the final whistle.

We’ve been fortunate to keep him here. He’s had a lot of opportunities to leave. I’ve enjoyed working with him. He’s done a great job. Today, we saw a whole other level out of him. His intensity in meetings last night, pregame meal with the players, handling depth charts. I was inspired by listening to him this morning. — Lane Kiffin

Nix took the reins and served as the head coach as the Rebels went to battle for the first time.

Following the scrimmage, Kiffin made his opening statement and then stepped aside for Nix to handle the postgame press conference — just as he would as a head coach in the fall. He learned not to just be a wide receiver coach and the importance of communication was his biggest takeaway.

Nix was grateful for the opportunity and believes that people like Kiffin are important in opening the doors for more Black head coaches in college football.

I think as time goes on, I think the door will continue to open up wider and wider. I’ve kind of told myself, I would love to be able to get to the highest level and be able to do that, but it’s not a dealbreaker. Control the controllables, you know? — Derrick Nix

Lane Kiffin sees the lack of diversity.

Part of the reason that Kiffin let Nix take his job for the day is because of how important he has been to the program. It also allowed the head coach to take a step back and get a more holistic, 30,000-foot view of his team.

More importantly, though, Kiffin wanted to get Nix the experience. He said on Saturday that minority coaches deserve more opportunities at the top levels of football and called it “ridiculous” that none of the 28 head coaching jobs in the Big 12 and/or SEC are occupied by a Black coach.

Kiffin also cited his father, the legendary Monte Kiffin, and how the father of the Tampa-2 used to tell him that there are more Black coaches like Tony Dungy and Mike Tomlin who never got/get the chance. They both agree that it is a “a system that needs to be fixed.”

Lane always adhered to Monte’s wisdom and is grateful for what he has because coaching “has not been a good profession at all for minorities.” Giving Nix the opportunity to get experience under his belt during the scrimmage was just one way for him to help inspire change.