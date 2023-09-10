Lane Kiffin Filmed In Heated Exchange With Tulane Players Prior To Massive Win

Videos by OutKick

Lane Kiffin and some Tulane players appeared to get very chippy Saturday afternoon.

The Ole Miss Rebels pulled off a solid 37-20 non-conference win over the defending Cotton Bowl champions, but the fireworks started before the game was even underway.

In a video shared by Brad Logan, Tulane players decided it was a good idea to chirp Kiffin as he got on the field.

Tulane players chirped Lane Kiffin prior to losing to Ole Miss. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

He wasn’t having any of it. Not only was Lane Kiffin not having any of it, he immediately swung himself around and returned fire.

You can’t hear what was said in the video, but judging from the body language of those involved, it wasn’t pleasantries.

It’s on here in New Orleans. #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/kwPtqgAUx8 — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) September 9, 2023

Lane Kiffin chirped by Tulane players.

If you’re going to run your mouth, you better back it up. There’s nothing more embarrassing than talking trash and losing.

It’s one of the most humiliating outcomes possible in the glorious world of sports. That appears to be exactly what happened here.

Ole Miss beat Tulane 37-20. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin was coming on the field, some members of the Green Waves wanted to give him a piece of their minds, the Ole Miss coach immediately fired back and it was before kickoff even happened.

Unfortunately for Tulane, it simply wasn’t their day. Tulane had to play backup quarterback Kai Horton because Michael Pratt was hurt, the offense never could get things truly rolling and Ole Miss was in complete control by the second half of the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin pulled off a great win over Tulane 37-20 Saturday. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tough look to talk the talk and then lose by 17 points. Next time, the Green Wave should dial it back with an opposing coach. This isn’t the Cotton Bowl against USC anymore. It’s 2023. It’s a new season, and the video above is going to haunt them for a while.