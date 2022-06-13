Lane Kiffin Trolls Tennessee After Super Regionals Loss

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin turned his attention from the field to the diamond Sunday, disregarding a day of rest in favor of a mid-June troll job directed towards his rival from the north, Tennessee.

Shortly after the top-ranked Volunteers were upset by Notre Dame, ending their season, Ole Miss blanked Southern Miss, sending the Rebels to Omaha to compete in the College World Series. The fact that Tennessee will be forced to watch from home while Ole miss is still alive was all the ammunition Kiffin needed to fire off a shot in the non-stop battle for SEC relevance.

“Awesome thanks for asking!” Kiffin tweeted in response to a Vols fan sarcastically asking about his son Knox. “We are watching @OleMissBSB advance to the @CWSOmaha! What are you guys today in Knoxville?”

Awesome thanks for asking!! We are watching @OleMissBSB advance to the @CWSOmaha !! What are you guys today in Knoxville?? 🤔 https://t.co/OOJbD4stgn — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 12, 2022

That wasn’t Kiffin’s only bullet. Roughly two hours later, he fired off a response to an angry Vols fan who mentioned that his party, table, and tv were ruined by the team’s loss. To which Kiffin responded with a “DEEP BREATH & RELAX!!,” gif.

Kiffin’s Sunday evening trolling followed a similar pattern from Friday in which the 47-year-old Ole Miss coach poked fun at the Vols.

First, upon learning Tennessee’s Drew Gilbert was tossed from a game – prompting a fan to throw a mustard bottle onto the field, Kiffin asked: “Where is the golf ball?” An obvious reference to last fall when Vols fans threw debris and a golf ball at Kiffin as he was leaving the field following a win over Tennessee.

Mustard bottle thrown on field after Tennessee's Drew Gilbert ejected 🤔 ⁦@Vol_Football⁩ where is the golf ball?? ⁦@Vol_Sports⁩ https://t.co/DOaTVyWWSY — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 11, 2022

Later, he retweeted video of Gilbert and UT’s pitching coach getting ejected.

The Rebels are slated to face the winner of tonight’s series-deciding game between Oregon State and Auburn. You better believe Kiffin will be watching, anticipating another opportunity to troll an SEC rival.

