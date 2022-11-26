Lane Kiffin Told His Ole Miss Team He Wasn’t Leaving Last Week; Auburn Turns Attention To Hugh Freeze

A lot has been made over the past few weeks regarding the status of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Would the Rebels leader leave Oxford for Auburn? After saying for a week that Kiffin would not be taking the job and putting it to bed, Hugh Freeze is now the main focus for the Tigers.

Numerous reports stated that Lane Kiffin would be taking the Auburn job once the Egg Bowl was wrapped up. Now, Kiffin again has made it clear to the folks in Oxford that he’s not going anywhere, forcing Auburn to turn their attention to Hugh Freeze. And Kiffin has agreed to a new contract at Ole Miss.

“This had absolutely nothing to do with money,” Kiffin told OutKick.

His new contract will average $9 million a year, with rollovers that can extend the total length to 8 years. It all will be funded through a private foundation to avoid the state law that allows only 4-year contracts for public state employees.

(Getty Images)

Kiffin told Outkick that he told his team that following the Egg Bowl, he’d be announcing his intentions to stay.

“I told the team last week I would be announcing after the game I was staying because I wanted all this attention on them and not me,” Kiffin told OutKick. “The only reason any of this came up and became an issue was one reporter falsely making up that I was going to Auburn.”

Kiffin also told OutKick that his daughter Landry being halfway through her senior year and loving it in Oxford was his main reason for not entertaining the offer.

These coaching searches come with a number of different problems, especially if you’re trying to throw all your eggs into one basket. But Auburn AD John Cohen has worked the situation to the best of his ability, continuing to have discussions with other candidates about the opening. Now, Cohen is in the process of hiring Hugh Freeze, according to sources.

It Was About More Than Money For Lane Kiffin At Ole Miss

As we reported numerous times over the past few weeks, it wasn’t just about the money for Lane Kiffin. Family and a commitment to doing something the right way was always at the forefront in his mind, but he had earned the right to discuss the Auburn job. It sure hasn’t been an easy situation for the Ole Miss coach, coming off two losses, while being himself on social media. Whether you like him or. not, he knows how to make things interesting.

LANE KIFFIN STILL BUILDING SOMETHING SPECIAL AT OLE MISS, WITH FAMILY

Lane Kiffin held back against Georgia Tech. (Getty Images)

Yes, Kiffin has had a new contract on his desk over the past week, but in his eyes, it needed to be handled following the season finale. I will say that there are some relationships that need to be mended in Oxford with Kiffin. But when the final decision needed to be made last week, Kiffin knew that the best option for his family and his coaching career was staying put in Oxford.

Lane Kiffin’s new contract with Ole Miss is expected to be for at least 8 years & average $9 million a year, sources tell @SINow.



While the state of Mississippi does not allow public employees to have contracts of more than 4 years, the deal is run thru OM’s private foundation. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 26, 2022

A lot of folks will be turned off on how Kiffin handled the whole ordeal these last few weeks, but that’s just Kiffin. Why wouldn’t someone make sure it was the right decision and take their time in the process. Kiffin didn’t want to lie to anyone, and if you listened to him this past week, he never did.

Hugh Freeze Getting His Second Chance In SEC?

After the conversation with Kiffin came to a screeching halt, the conversations with Hugh Freeze picked up again. It’s not as if they had stopped, but Hugh Freeze was hellbent on getting back into the SEC and it sounds like this will be the case, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Now that it looks as though Freeze will get his second shot, don’t expect him to waste it. For someone who has spent years trying to rebuild his image at Liberty, this is the perfect spot for Freeze to get back in the game. He knows the conference and will be able to recruit at Auburn. Also, he’s willing to do everything that is needed from the head coach at a school like Auburn.

This has been a whirlwind few weeks for Auburn, so now their attention is on finalizing a contract.