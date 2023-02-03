Lane Kiffin’s QB Son, Knox, Drops Way-Too-Early Top-Five With Notable Omission

Videos by OutKick

Lane Kiffin’s son, Knox, is still quite a few years away from making a college decision. That isn’t stopping him from putting the world on notice.

With the Class of 2023 having signed their National Letters of Intent earlier this week, Kiffin is turning focus toward his own home in the future. Knox, a Class of 2028 recruit, dropped his way-too-early top-five on Thursday night and included his father’s program.

While pretty much everything is set to change over the next five years, Knox Kiffin has his sights set on four* SEC programs and one Pac-12 school. Florida, Georgia, Texas (*which will join the SEC in two years), Oregon and Ole Miss have the upper hand for the son of college football’s most polarizing head coach.

The list, of course, includes one notable omission. Kiffin often praises Nick Saban and Alabama, and the two coaches and their families have a close relationship from their time working together.

But the Crimson Tide did not crack Knox’s top-five. Perhaps it is because Saban will not be coaching in Tuscaloosa by the time he gets to campus?

Either way, the 5-foot-7 quarterback is going to be in high demand. Obviously, his name is one thing.

While Knox will have plenty of opportunities as the son of Lane, a former college quarterback in his own right, he is also putting in the work to become one of the top prospects in his class. Not only does he get to spend time around his dad, a quarterback guru, he has become very close with each of the quarterbacks in Oxford over the last few years. Especially Matt Corral.

It certainly doesn’t hurt to have an NFL quarterback as your mentor!

Knox Kiffin has also trained at the position for quite some time.

He was working on his three-step drop in elementary school!

Trained at the OX @Lane_Kiffin 4 Years ago!! pic.twitter.com/ai8ePO3VvS — Frank Diaz (@frankdiaz_qb) February 3, 2023

Recently, Knox has been working with 3DQB— the same Southern California-based trainers that worked with players like Bryce Young and Nico Iamaleava, among others.

His eighth grade team won its league championship last season. Knox starts at quarterback and rocks Ole Miss QB1 Jaxson Dart’s signature eye black.

He’s also just a natural athlete.

No doubt the best catch of the day by Knox. Plus, that route running should get a 99 rating. Thoughts Coach @Lane_Kiffin?? @FAU_Football #FAU pic.twitter.com/uZjD5MV7h4 — Max Shepman (@MaxShepman) April 7, 2018

There is a long way to go before Knox Kiffin has to decide on where to play his college football. He has four years of high school first.

Nevertheless, the Class of 2028 quarterback is positioned well for a successful future!