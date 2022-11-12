Lane Kiffin has been waiting for his chance to get back at Paul Finebaum and got that opportunity earlier this week. After the latter wrote a piece that questioned whether Alabama’s dynasty is coming to an end, the former went to work.

Back in 2013, Kiffin was famously fired on the tarmac after USC lost to Arizona State. Prior to the game and eventual firing, Finebaum’s comment was a national storyline.

How did someone like Lane Kiffin ever get these jobs? How did he land the Raiders job? At Tennessee? And particularly the one at SC? People think it’s because of his father, Monte, the great defensive wizard. In some respects, Lane Kiffin is the Miley Cyrus of college football. He has very little talent, but we simply can’t take our eyes off him. Paul Finebaum on Lane Kiffin in 2013

Kiffin has not forgotten what Finebaum said about him. He made that very clear last year with a big smirk on his face.

And now he’s getting payback.

Ole Miss and Kiffin will host Alabama and Saban in Oxford this weekend. The Crimson Tide has two losses on the season, and after the second on Saturday, Finebaum said the dynasty in Tuscaloosa is coming to an end.

Kiffin called his comments “GOAT Fuel,” meaning that they only lit a fire under Saban to bounce back with a dominant win against his former offensive coordinator.

By now you’ve heard of Rat Poison. But today @Lane_Kiffin discussed GOAT Fuel, which is what he said @finebaum gave Nick Saban after the loss to LSU. pic.twitter.com/Hy6MKU1ICk — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) November 7, 2022

He did not stop there. Kiffin told Finebaum on Friday that he texted the anti-Alabama story to Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, in an effort to turn them against the SEC Network host.

A hilarious exchange between Lane Kiffin and Paul Finebaum proceeded to unfold.

“Man, I don’t want to make too much out of our relationship but I’ve always felt like we’ve gotten along. But now you are, in addition to tweeting about, you’re making sure he didn’t miss it,” said Finebaum.

“I just spent like, whatever it’s been, eight years or something like that waiting for my chance to get back at you for getting me fired at USC that time,” Kiffin answered. “For calling me Miley Cyrus. So I waited this long to turn Coach Saban against you.”

“All I said on College GameDay in front of three million people as you were mired in a bit of a struggle —” Finebaum tried to respond before Kiffin cut him off.

“Including my athletic director who was watching the TV when you said it that morning,” Kiffin said.

“— all I said was you are the Miley Cyrus of college football,” Finebaum finished.

“I thought that was a compliment but most people didn’t think that was a compliment,” Kiffin said. “But like a lot of your things, people buy into it but when you really study it, Miley’s still going pretty good. So that really wasn’t that bad of a thing to say.”

“And your athletic director obviously wasn’t impressed,” Finebaum jabbed back.

Kiffin, who paused for a moment, then dropped the best line of the jibber jabber.

“Yeah, our first half of the game probably didn’t help that, either,” he said.

Here is how it all went down:

.@Lane_Kiffin is really trying to turn Nick Saban and Mrs. Terry against @finebaum 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XQZFjgu9Bb — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 11, 2022

Ole Miss and Alabama will kickoff at 3:30pm ET on Saturday. Get your popcorn ready!