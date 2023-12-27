Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Goes Nuclear On Transfer Portal Setup

Videos by OutKick

Lane Kiffin isn’t happy about the transfer portal timeline, and he made that crystal clear with some blunt remarks.

Transfer portal chaos has overtaken college football the past few seasons. Players have more movement than ever before, and while that might not be inherently bad, the portal being open prior to the season ending has resulted in seriously depleted rosters for bowl games.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin criticizes transfer portal timeline. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Look no further than Florida State for an example of just how bad of a hit a roster can take prior to a bowl game. The Seminoles are a shell of the team fans watched all season. The Ole Miss head coach thinks the portal being open prior to bowl games ending is downright awful.

Kiffin told the media the following Wednesday when discussing the issue (via On3):

“Previous to this, it’s been a little chaotic with not just recruiting and flying around, trying to get back for practice, a lot of assistant coaches not at the practices. But then, dealing with the portal, going to other universities to see kids and dealing with keeping our own kids. Again, it’s a terrible system. No other — I wouldn’t think any other sports, professional sports, have ever set up a system where free agency starts while the season is still going. So it really makes no sense. You can leave, you can stay, you can go other places, coaches can call you and our season is still going. It would be like before the NFC or AFC playoffs start in a couple weeks, all of a sudden, hey, free agency the week before opens. So you can start recruiting other people’s players and fly them on trips and get them to transfer. So really, in a really bad system.”

Lane Kiffin sounds off on the transfer portal

It’s clear Kiffin doesn’t have much of an issue with players transferring. It’s the nature of the beast now, and Ole Miss has certainly benefited from transfers.

His problem is with the timeline, and it’s hard to argue with him. Fans spend all season invested in teams, and rosters can look very different prior to bowl games even being played.

From a logic standpoint, Kiffin is absolutely correct that it makes no sense to have a college version of free agency (his words, not mine) while games are still happening.

The easiest fix would be to back up the transfer portal until after the CFP semifinals are played. At that point, bowl games might start to mean a lot more with rosters similar to what fans saw during the regular season.

Could players still opt out? Sure, but it would bring a little stability to a situation that is absolutely chaotic at the moment.

Lane Kiffin isn’t a fan of the current transfer portal setup. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin certainly appeared to hit the nail on the head. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree or disagree with him.