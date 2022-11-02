Lane Kiffin Blasts Taylor Swift During Practice

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is bringing his Taylor Swift fandom to practice.

Kiffin has been very public about his love of Swift’s music, and even recently revealed his favorite song from her new album “Midnights” is “Karma.”

Now, he’s bringing that energy to practice for the Rebels. As the team got after it Wednesday, Kiffin blasted “Anti-Hero” on the practice field.

.@taylorswift13 lyrics helping the youth of America and reminding @JaxsonDart to not stare directly at the sun #antihero #lyrics 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/w4VharDpT5 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 2, 2022

Lane Kiffin coming out as a massive fan of Swift wasn’t on my 2022 bingo card, but I’m also definitely here for it.

The man loves hearing a little T-Swift, and who can blame him? All Taylor Swift does is drop absolute hits. No matter the album, she knows how to take listeners on a rollercoaster of emotions and feelings.

If you don’t enjoy tapping into that energy, you’re just lying to yourself.

UPDATE: Midnights is solid, but we’ve seen better from Taylor Swift.



Hard see any of these songs still being played in several years like her best hits.



A very respectable 7/10. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 21, 2022

Secondly, and arguably more importantly, did Jaxson Dart not recognize the music? He said he knows “it was Taylor Swift,” but seemed lost after that, other than noting his girlfriend likes it.

Not sure you can start a guy who isn’t all in on Swift. She’s a proven winner (currently has all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 songs), and winners want to associate with other winners.

Dart seemed to show little to no interest in her music. I’m not saying he should be benched, but you have to wonder if a lack of T-Swift knowledge is a red flag for Lane Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin is a fan of Taylor Swift’s music. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Never be afraid to rock out to some Taylor Swift. If it’s good enough for Lane Kiffin and millions of other people, it’s good enough for everyone.