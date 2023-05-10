Videos by OutKick

Lane Kiffin has been very vocal about his thoughts toward the current era of college football. The head football coach at Ole Miss, who turned 48 on Tuesday, is among those who feel as though the role that Name, Image and Likeness plays in recruiting has turned it into free agency.

He is not alone in that thinking by any stretch of the imagination, but Kiffin makes it known.

Not only is money playing a larger role than ever before (it has always been a factor in the equation) on the high school level, finances factor into roster retention. Coaches are forced to re-recruit their own players to stay at the end of each season.

All eyes are on the portal this weekend as the window opens. @Lane_Kiffin describes the process of having to continuously recruit his entire roster especially the top guys. pic.twitter.com/rpxAiXsTkE — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 14, 2023

The biggest concern for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss was Quinshon Judkins.

Quinshon Judkins, a former three-star recruit, committed to play for the Rebels in the Class of 2022. Kiffin saw the potential in the Alabama-native and made sure to get his guy.

Judkins immediately became a star in his first year at Ole Miss and earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors. He ran for 16 touchdowns and a conference-high 1,567 yards on 274 carries.

As a result of his success as a freshman, Judkins was in high demand. Multiple programs showed interest in the breakout star and tried to entice him to transfer.

Judkins chose to stay with Ole Miss in the end, and not unlike NFL free agency, resigned with the school’s NIL arm — The Grove Collective. In many ways, if we’re calling a spade a spade, he inked a new financial deal to stay in Oxford.

“We are building something special here” – Quinshon Judkins finalizes his NIL agreement to continue his relationship with The Grove Collective through the 2023-24 season. pic.twitter.com/JzwR4YZqDp — The Grove Collective (@grovecollectnil) December 1, 2022

Technically, Judkins could still choose to transfer after the 2023 season. Kiffin doesn’t foresee that happening. He alluded to his star running back’s future on Tuesday after receiving birthday wishes from Judkins’ mother.

More thankful to see you another two years 😂😂😂😂💙💙💙💙 you said we dont leave each other. 😍Love you @qaj4_ @OleMissFB https://t.co/3xbhQaTNbv — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) May 9, 2023

Kiffin said that he is excited to see her “another two years” which means two things:

Ole Miss expects to keep Judkins for his entire career.

Judkins is expected to turn pro after his third year on the collegiate level.

Neither situation comes as a surprise. Assuming that Judkins continues on his current trajectory, he could be the first back selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and if he is staying two years in Oxford, it would be weird for him to spend his final season elsewhere.

It is both interesting, and refreshing, how candid Kiffin can be when it comes to calling things how he sees them. This is just the most recent example, and it surely won’t be the last!