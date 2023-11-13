Lane Kiffin Shares Brutal Assessment Of Ole Miss Recruiting After Georgia Loss

Videos by OutKick

Lane Kiffin doesn’t think Ole Miss has the recruits it needs to win at the highest possible level.

Ole Miss is having a solid year, and going into the Saturday matchup against Georgia, there was some optimism and hope Lane Kiffin might earn the biggest win of his career.

However, that’s not what happened. Not even close. Georgia dog walked the Rebels 52-17, and it was clear the talent gap between the two teams was significant. The Ole Miss head coach made it clear after the game his team needs to recruit better.

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia loss by saying team must recruit better. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“We got to recruit at a higher level. I’m not blaming people, we got to coach better, but you know, at some point, whatever those stats are, we’ve signed one five star. [Georgia] signed 24. That does kind of show up at some point,” a clearly crushed Kiffin said after the brutal loss.

You can watch his full comments below.

Lane Kiffin on what Ole Miss needs to do to be more competitive in this big-time games:



"We have to recruit at a higher level. I'm not blaming (the players), we have to coach better.



"We have signed one five-star, (Georgia) signed 24." pic.twitter.com/FgybUP9DjW — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 12, 2023

Lane Kiffin has brutally honest reaction to Georgia loss.

Kiffin is not wrong when he says there’s a recruiting gap. Ole Miss has signed one five star – Suntarine Perkins – since 2020. There are plenty of four stars, but that’s the single five star in the past few years.

In that same time window from 2020-2023, Georgia has signed 16 five star players and a ton of four star recruits.

The Bulldogs are stacked with an outrageous amount of talent, and it’s one of the main reasons Georgia has back-to-back national titles.

Ole Miss has put together some nice seasons under Lane Kiffin, but hasn’t come close to making any real noise on the national stage. As Kiffin pointed out and openly admitted, the team has to add some better recruits.

How can a team with one five star recruit be expected to compete with a team that has them all over the field on both sides of the ball?

Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss has to recruit better following loss to Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Can Ole Miss find a way to get it done? Perhaps, but the gap between elite teams and teams like Ole Miss when it comes to recruiting is significant. There's simply no way around it.