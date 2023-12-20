Ole Miss Drops Epic Video Announcing Lane Kiffin Extension

Videos by OutKick

Lane Kiffin has agreed to an extension with Ole Miss, and the school announced the news in awesome fashion.

The Rebels are rolling after finishing the regular season 10-2. The team will face Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and there’s no question Kiffin has the program trending up.

That resulted in Ole Miss handing him a new contract extension that was officially announced Tuesday.

Terms of the deal aren’t known at this time, but it seems likely he’ll get a raise from the $26.85 million he was scheduled to make over the upcoming four years. You win and get paid. It’s a pretty simple setup.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin lands new extension. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

However, it’s not the news itself that was most interesting. It was the announcement video that captivated people’s attention because it goes insanely hard.

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Does that video go hard or does that video go hard? The answer is yes. If you’re going to drop a contract announcement video, you might as well go big.

It included Daniel Tosh, Lil Wayne, multiple other big names and music from Frank Sinatra, Paul Anka and Key Glock. That song switch was awesome.

I was ready to run through a wall when it cut to Key Glock’s “Presidential Rolex,” and I’m not even an Ole Miss fan.

Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin have done a great job of leaning into social media since he took over the program. Kiffin is an expert troll and the school knows how to move the needle. This video is just further proof of that fact.

Lane Kiffin has had a lot of success with the Ole Miss Rebels. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Now, fans can get hyped to play Penn State and see where the team goes in 2024 after dominating the transfer portal. It’s a great time to be a fan of the Rebels.