Lane Kiffin Calls Jimbo Fisher On His B.S. When It Comes To NIL’s Role In Recruiting

Jimbo Fisher and Lane Kiffin have very different views on the role of NIL in recruiting. Specifically, the latter simply does not believe the former when it comes to Texas A&M’s historic recruiting Class of 2022.

The Aggies, in the first full year of Name, Image and Likeness being a legal component to the process, landed the best recruiting class of all-time. Eight five-stars, 20 (!!) four-stars, and three three-stars committed to play for Fisher.

Many of them have since left the program, but not before Texas A&M set the bar.

There were a lot of reports surrounding the amount of money that the Aggies spent to land its class. Regardless of the exact number, the general understanding is that the collectives and boosters in College Station opened up their checkbooks.

Fisher has denied, denied, denied. He has said on multiple occasions that money wasn’t involved.

Kiffin calls B.S.

The 46-year-old head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels has jabbed at Fisher on multiple occasions, specifically over NIL. His most recent nudge was a deeper cut.

Why does Kiffin continue to take aim at Fisher? That question was asked of him at the SEC Spring Meetings on Tuesday. The answer is simple.

Kiffin does not believe Fisher. He knows the reality of the NIL era and the role that it plays in recruiting.

Fisher said that NIL didn’t play a role in the Class of 2022. Kiffin’s baffled by that statement.

I asked @Lane_Kiffin at SEC Spring Meetings about occasionally poking Jimbo Fisher with a cyber stick (I didn’t put it that colorfully, but you get the idea): pic.twitter.com/7rKDmJGXIb — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) May 30, 2023

That’s it.

Is it a coincidence that the first year of NIL led to the best class in history? Surely not. Can’t be.

Kiffin ain’t buying what Fisher is selling. He calls things how they really are. Period.

As long as Fisher continues to push his narrative, Kiffin will push back. There is nothing more to it.