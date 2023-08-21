Videos by OutKick

Hasbulla and Lane Kiffin have become fast friends. Although the 21-year-old Russian social media personality (who stands just 3-foot-4 due to a growth hormone deficiency) and the 48-year-old head football coach at Ole Miss are an unlikely pair, their relationship has quickly blossomed over the last month.

Hasbulla even teased a trip to Mississippi this fall after the Rebels went hard after him on the recruiting trail. He is #ComingToTheSip.

Planning this as we speak 🫡 https://t.co/RmSqmzhu5e — Hasbulla (@Hasbulla_NFT) August 9, 2023

Speaking of recruiting, Saturday was a big day for Ole Miss and Hasbulla was involved— kind of.

Four-star defensive end Kamarion Franklin is one of the top-50 players in the country and a top-10 player at his position in the college football recruiting Class of 2024. He hails from Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, so it was crucial that the Rebels kept him in-state.

One of the knocks on Kiffin over the last few years was that he didn’t do a good job of recruiting his own state. Getting Franklin would silence that narrative and give Ole Miss commitments from three of the top four players from the Magnolia State in this upcoming class.

In the days leading up to Franklin’s commitment, there was a sense that he was trending toward Auburn and Hugh Freeze. Tigers fans were taking a victory lap before it was warranted.

However, in the end, Franklin chose to stay home.

Ole Miss commit Kamarion Franklin took over the internet on Saturday after he made his announcement. See what 2024 commits, current and former players, coaches, Russian social media personalities and the rest of the college football world had to sayhttps://t.co/eYL6iqjU7I pic.twitter.com/64UnuMSGrx — Zach* Berry (@Zach_Berry) August 20, 2023

Ole Miss’ Grove Collective and Realtree Camo played a big role in getting the job done. It was a huge recruiting win for Kiffin and the Rebels. Franklin is a program-changing player.

Hasbulla and Lane Kiffin celebrated together!

While serving as the head coach of the Rebels from 2012-2016, Freeze used to celebrate big commitments by posting a photo of himself holding a big fish. He did it at Liberty and does it at Auburn.

Kiffin takes it up a notch. Ole Miss celebrated Franklin’s commitment with a a photo from one of its head coach’s recent offshore fishing trips.

It was a good day 🎣#StayInTheSip pic.twitter.com/f9SAeJfVxz — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) August 19, 2023

Hasbulla, or whomever it is that runs his social media, felt left out and wanted in on the celebration. So he strapped on a life jacket and joined Kiffin on the boat— kind of.

If you had Hasbulla celebrating a four-star in-state recruit with Lane Kiffin on your 2023 bingo card, congratulations. You might be the only one. What a world!