Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has zero interest in helping his daughter meet members of the Rebels.

Kiffin and the Rebels are gearing up for what should be a solid season of SEC action, but his daughter Landry thinks he should spend some time as her wingman.

Lane Kiffin shoots down daughter’s wingman request. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In a video shared on her TikTok page, Landry wanted to know if her dad could “set up” her and her friends with members of the Rebels.

As expected, he wasn’t interested!

First off, Kiffin butchered the timing on his response, but I guess that’s why he gets paid millions to coach football over being a TikTok star.

Secondly, everything about this video is absolutely hilarious, and it shows Kiffin understands the importance of social media.

Lane Kiffin appears in Landry’s viral TikTok video. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

In the era we live in, things go viral with the snap of a fingers, and that can result in millions of views being racked up. Everyone needs an edge and social media is a great way to get one.

Furthermore, it helps build his daughter’s profile as well. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin won’t be his daughter’s wingman. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Now, should you be asking your dad to wingman you with his players, who are supposed to be focused on winning the SEC?

Nope! Kiffin is trying to win a ring. He’s not trying to play wingman for anyone, and certainly not members of his family.

Finally, never forget when Landry nearly gave her dad a heart attack with her shopping bill!