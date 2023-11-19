Lane Kiffin Explodes On Player During Blowout Win: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Lane Kiffin wasn’t happy with Daijahn Anthony during a Saturday blowout win over UL Monroe.

Despite a bit of a slow start, the Rebels improved to 9-2 after dominating the Warhawks. However, things got heated on the sidelines.

The Ole Miss head coach lost it on defensive back Daijahn Anthony after he drew an unnecessary roughness penalty following an open-hand punch, according to BroBible.

Lane Kiffin gets angry with Daijahn Anthony during UL Monroe win. (Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports via USA TODAY SPORTS NETWORK)

Kiffin made it clear he wasn’t pleased, and he wasn’t shy about it. How did he do it? He got in Anthony’s face and cut it loose.

You can watch the situation unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

kiffin doesn’t put with crap like that



“what the f*ck were you thinking??” pic.twitter.com/eIqZ4JEs0g — Not Ole Miss Problems (@OleMissNoProb) November 18, 2023

Now, before the outrage mob gets spun up and freaks out, let’s take a moment to remember football is a passionate sport.

Tempers and emotions will occasionally boil over. It’s the nature of the beast, and that’s not a bad thing. It’s what makes football such an incredibly fun sport.

Having said that, it looks like Lane Kiffin learned a little more than just Xs and Os during his time at Alabama with Nick Saban.

It appears he’s more than able to channel his former boss’ emotions and energy when he’s upset. Saban is the king of flipping out, and it appears Kiffin picked up a few lessons along the way.

Kiffin has also been on a roll lately. The leaked audio of him getting frustrated with DeSanto Rollins set the internet on fire, he has the Rebels winning a lot of games, Ole Miss is slated for a great bowl game and he lost his cool in a meaningless game.

Are you not entertained?

Lane Kiffin did nothing wrong in the leaked audio.



Mental health isn't a shield to hide behind, and being an adult means living up to your obligations.



End the softness and demand higher standards of young men. Kiffin did just that.



MY THOUGHTS: https://t.co/GkABW1scZj pic.twitter.com/G744rjqHXX — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2023

There’s no need to freak out or get angry at Kiffin. He’s doing his job as the coach after an Ole Miss DB made a bonehead play. Let me know if you agree or disagree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.